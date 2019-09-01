Ganpati Bappa Morya! India's favourite deity is back

Last updated on: September 01, 2019 19:48 IST

Lord Ganesha will arrive to a rousing welcome on Monday, September 2, heralding the beginning of the eleven-day-long Ganeshotsav.

The festival will be celebrated from Monday till Anant Chaturdashi on September 12.

As India all set to welcome Ganapati Bappa, we bring you snapshots of the many forms of the elephant-headed deity.

Meet Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, one of Mumbai's most famous and popular sarvajanik Ganpati pandal. This year, the pandal is celebrating its 100th year.

The Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Ganpati is one of the richest pandals in Mumbai. Started in 1955, this year the pandal has taken an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore. The insurance covers all form of attacks including those caused by terrorists or riots. Notably, even the fruits, vegetables and grocery that are given as offerings and even used to feed devotees, have been covered along with 2,200 plus workers/volunteers. Personal accident cover for volunteers and others is for Rs 224.90 crore, which forms the biggest part of the total insurance money.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai most favourite Ganpati pandal, is known to fulfill your wishes. This year the theme at the pandal is Chandrayaan 2.

This year, the gigantic Ganesh idol at Khairatabad in Telangana has been sculpted at 61 feet, which is claimed to be the tallest idol in the country by the organisers. Last year, it was 57 feet.

From flowers to fruits, puja supplies to decoration items, people purchase all the essentials for the festive season at Mumbai's Dadar market.

Devotees cover their Bappa from rain gods. Though plastic is banned in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last year had decided to allow use of plastic for aagman and visarjan in order to shield idols from rain.

From cars, autos, taxis to trucks and scooters, people across the country welcome the elephant-headed god to their hearts and homes.

So say loudly Ganpati Bappa..... and be ready for all the fun and celebration for next 11 days.