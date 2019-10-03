Excited & happy: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Last updated on: October 03, 2019 14:19 IST

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai for the ensuing state polls.

His father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi Thackeray were also present at the office of Returning Officer. Before arriving at the office, hordes of Shiv Sena supporters had joined Aaditya as he led a roadshow through lanes of Worli assembly constituency.

Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections.

He said, "I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people."

Thackeray's nomination rally also witnessed a show of support by Shiv Sena allies as flags of Bharatiya Janata Party and Republican Party of India-Athawale were also seen during the nomination march.

of his nomination, Thackeray also tweeted a picture of him bowing before a portrait of his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has fielded the junior Thackeray from the Worli seat, which is currently held by party leader Sushil Shinde.

Earlier, hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages were put up across the city.

The posters are seen as an attempt to woo voters residing in Mumbai, a melting pot of cultures.

In August, Aaditya had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to express thank to voters for their support in this year's Lok Sabha polls and also to seek their favour for Assembly elections going to held on October 23.

Photographs: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com, Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photos