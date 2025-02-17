HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIL filed in SC to prevent railway stampedes

PIL filed in SC to prevent railway stampedes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: February 17, 2025 20:19 IST
Last updated on: February 17, 2025 20:19 IST

Two days after a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives and left 15 others injured, a PIL was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking immediate action to prevent such disasters in the future.

IMAGE: Passengers wait in queues with their luggage at New Delhi railway station, in New Delhi, February 17, 2025. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has sought direction to the Centre and other authorities for implementation and consideration of a 2014 report of the National Disaster Management Authority on "Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering".

"Issue writ of mandamus... to all respondents Union and the states to coordinate and work collectively by constituting an expert committee which shall frame guidelines and measures to prevent the incidents of stampede," the plea said.

 

It also sought directions to the Indian Railways to take measures for the safety of passengers at railway stations and platforms by widening corridors, constructing broader over-bridges and platforms, ensuring easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators, during peak hours, any changes to arrival or departure platforms should be strictly avoided.

The plea said despite the availability of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and sufficient security personnel, stampedes continue to occur, reflecting a failure in preparedness and public safety measures.

It also criticized the disparity in safety efforts, questioning why high-end technology and intelligence are deployed for VIPs while common citizens remain vulnerable to such incidents.

It further sought a direction to the authorities including the Railways to submit a status report on the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The plea said the stampede on Saturday night was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is underway, on platform number 12 and 14 of the station.

