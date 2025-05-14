PIB Fact-Check Debunks Soldier's Pahalgam Claim

The Press Information Bureau has debunked a viral video of an Indian Army jawan claiming that the Pahalgam terror attack was orchestrated by the army and Indian government.

IMAGE: The terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

The video (external link) showed the jawan with his Indian Army identity card and location in Jammu and Kashmir.

'My name is Arif Diler Mushtaq. My unit is 29 Rashtriya Rifles,' the jawan states in the video.

'I am from Tral in Pulwama district of Kashmir. I have been working in the Indian Army for the last eight years and for the last three years I have been posted in Kashmir. My eyes are opened now. Indian army is doing fake encounters.'

'Indian government is involved in Pahalgam terror attack, Research Analysis Wing, Intelligence Bureau and Indian Army all are involved in Pahalgam tourist attacks,' he alleged.

He concludes the 1.37-long minute video by stating, 'I would have kept quiet but my conscience does not allow me to keep quiet now.

'I keep my hand on the Bhagwad Gita and Holy Quran and state that I am not lying. I want to tell my parents that they made a mistake by sending me to join Indian Army.'

The Press Information Bureau quickly did a fact check (external link) and discovered that the man has not reported to duty since March 2025.

In a statement on X the PIB clarified, 'A video of a fugitive Indian Army soldier blaming the central government for a terror attack is going viral on social media. The jawan seen in the video was not present on duty since March 2025 nor was he in touch with his family.'

PIB issued a note of caution: 'Please be cautious. Do not fall prey to any such videos.'

Lies have become the order of the day after Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7.