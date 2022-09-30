News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIA's draws flak for dress code with 'undergarments' for cabin crew

PIA's draws flak for dress code with 'undergarments' for cabin crew

Source: PTI
September 30, 2022 20:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A red-faced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was forced to issue a clarification on Friday after the State-owned carrier received much flak for its bizarre dress code for its cabin crew, instructing them that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must.

Photograph: Reuters

On Thursday, PIA told its crew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must, saying that a lack of proper attire would leave a "poor impression" and "portrays a negative image" of the airline.

Not surprisingly, the diktat was massively criticised from several quarters, terming it as "inappropriate."

 

The national carrier immediately withdrew the bulletin, due to the backlash it received, Geo News reported.

Barely 24 hours later, the airline, in an attempt to downplay the incident, came out with a carefully-worded clarification.

”Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words,” PIA's chief HR officer said in a written clarification.

”I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilised and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company,” he added.

In the earlier notification, PIA general manager flight services Aamir Bashir, in an internal instruction memo, had said: "It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices."

”Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation.”

Bashir asked the cabin crew to "dress properly" in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments".

PIA is Pakistan's largest airline and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft.

The airline operates nearly 100 flights daily, servicing 18 domestic destinations and 25 international destinations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Dabang' IAS officers rebuked for dress code violation during PM visit
'Dabang' IAS officers rebuked for dress code violation during PM visit
Dhoti issue: PIL against dress code filed in HC
Dhoti issue: PIL against dress code filed in HC
Allow dhotis or club licences will be cancelled: Jaya's new diktat
Allow dhotis or club licences will be cancelled: Jaya's new diktat
K'taka seer gets HC nod to sign cheques from jail
K'taka seer gets HC nod to sign cheques from jail
BJP's Shazia moves SC for uniform alimony for all
BJP's Shazia moves SC for uniform alimony for all
Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train
Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train
When P T Usha created history
When P T Usha created history
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

IndiGo bars woman in 'short dress' from boarding flight

IndiGo bars woman in 'short dress' from boarding flight

United Airlines bars 2 girls from flying for wearing leggings

United Airlines bars 2 girls from flying for wearing leggings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances