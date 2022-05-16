News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Photos, videos show Bajrang Dal conducts air gun training in K'taka

Photos, videos show Bajrang Dal conducts air gun training in K'taka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 16, 2022 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs and videos of Bajrang Dal activists allegedly undergoing training holding air guns and 'trishul deeksha' have gone viral on social media.

IMAGE: Photographs show Bajrang Dal members allegedly undergo training in using fire arms. Photograph: Twitter

According to sources, the camp was part of the 'Shaurya Prashikshana Varga' that took place from May 5 to 11 at Sai Shankar Educational Institute, at Ponnampet in Kodagu district.

About 400 activists were said to have taken part in the Bajrang Dal-organised event.

 

A Bajarang Dal activist said, the participants were trained in self-defence, but no arms were distributed as alleged in some quarters.

Authorities of the school, where the camp was held, said the premises was being used for 'Prashikshana varga' training for several years and were unaware of training with arms.

Congress leaders expressed concern over the training camp.

AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Goa and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao in a tweet said, "Why are BajrangDal members receiving arms training? Isn't training in firearms without a proper license an offence? Isn't this a violation of the Arms Act 1959, Arms Rules 1962? And Why are @BJP4India leaders openly attending and supporting this activity?"

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad tweeted: "At this age, most young men set out to achieve dreams. In K'atka, Bajrang Dal is destroying young lives by training them to unleash violence in the name of religion. This needs to be stopped at any cost".

Police said they have not received any complaint so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP has to keep people intoxicated with hate'
'BJP has to keep people intoxicated with hate'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'Pandits' killings meant to keep terror alive in JK'
'Pandits' killings meant to keep terror alive in JK'
Have told top brass NCP trying to weaken Cong: Patole
Have told top brass NCP trying to weaken Cong: Patole
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?

Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances