News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PFI's political arm calls ban 'undeclared emergency'

PFI's political arm calls ban 'undeclared emergency'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 28, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Social Democratic Party of India on Wednesday described the ban on the Popular Front of India and its associate organisations as a "direct blow to democracy".

IMAGE: Police personnel conduct a raid at a shop of a Popular Front of India activist, at Mananthavady, in Wayanad, Kerala, September 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement quoting party president MK Faizy, the SDPI -- perceived as the political arm of PFI -- alleged that whoever spoke against the "wrong and anti-people policies of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) regime" have faced threats of arrests and raids.

 

The government on Wednesday banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The statement posted on SDPI's website alleged that freedom of speech, protests and organisation have been ruthlessly suppressed by the regime going against the basic principles of the Indian constitution.

"The regime is misusing the investigation agencies and laws to silence the opposition and to scare the people from expressing the voice of dissent. An undeclared emergency is clearly visible in the country," it said.

Quoting Faizy, the statement said all secular parties and people "should commit themselves to oppose the dictatorial regime" and saving the democracy and values of the Indian constitution.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In Kerala Congress, IUML welcome ban on PFI, but...
In Kerala Congress, IUML welcome ban on PFI, but...
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
170 PFI activists held in fresh raids across 7 states
PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maha: Shinde
PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maha: Shinde
Eye on Guj polls? Govt extends free rations to poor
Eye on Guj polls? Govt extends free rations to poor
SC raps Centre for no decision on Rajaona mercy plea
SC raps Centre for no decision on Rajaona mercy plea
Chouhan cedes chair to deity's picture in cabinet meet
Chouhan cedes chair to deity's picture in cabinet meet
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar inches closer to No 1
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PFI's actions were on govt agencies' radar for long

PFI's actions were on govt agencies' radar for long

PFI, 8 other outfits banned under UAPA for 5 years

PFI, 8 other outfits banned under UAPA for 5 years

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances