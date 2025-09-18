HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Petitioners not aggrieved': HC rejects PILs against Maratha quota

'Petitioners not aggrieved': HC rejects PILs against Maratha quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 18, 2025 13:49 IST

x

The Bombay high court on Thursday said it was not inclined to hear PILs against the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members for reservation, noting the petitioners were not aggrieved persons.

IMAGE: Bombay high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted the aggrieved persons (people from the OBC category) have already filed petitions in the HC, which will be heard by another bench on September 22.

"At this stage, these public interest litigations are thoroughly misconceived. It was open for the aggrieved persons (to challenge the government decision), not for any person," HC said.

 

"Malice in law can be taken up only by aggrieved persons," and these petitioners are not aggrieved persons, it added.

The Public Interest Litigations (PILs) ought to be dismissed, the court said, adding that if the petitioners wish, they can file applications in the petitions filed by the aggrieved persons.

"If the other bench feels that it requires these petitioners' assistance they it may decide to hear them," the HC said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing later on Thursday afternoon, by when the PIL petitioners have to inform what they wish to do.

Three PILs have been filed in HC, challenging the government resolutions to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members so that they can avail reservations in education and jobs.

The pleas claimed the government's decision was arbitrary, unconstitutional and bad in law, and deserves to be quashed.

Four petitions were later filed by persons from the OBC category challenging the government decision. These petitions are to be taken up for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Monday.

The government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible persons from the Maratha community came after quota activist Manoj Jarange staged an indefinite hunger strike for five days from August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

For five days, Jarange and his supporters surrounded several vital areas in south Mumbai, drawing the ire of the Bombay high court, which said the city had been paralysed and brought to a standstill.

On September 2, the government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

There has been restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates.

This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Mastermind Of This Game Is Fadnavis'
'Mastermind Of This Game Is Fadnavis'
OBCs, SCs, STs turn up heat over Maratha quota GR
OBCs, SCs, STs turn up heat over Maratha quota GR
Maratha quota GR will not affect OBC rights: Fadnavis
Maratha quota GR will not affect OBC rights: Fadnavis
Pleas filed opposing Maratha quota in Bombay HC
Pleas filed opposing Maratha quota in Bombay HC
Not open gate for appeals in Malegaon blast case, says HC
Not open gate for appeals in Malegaon blast case, says HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Cars for the Budget-Conscious!

webstory image 2

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models

VIDEOS

Ambanis Grace the Premiere of Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood'1:41

Ambanis Grace the Premiere of Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of...

Bhagyashree Turns Heads with Her Chic Airport Look1:05

Bhagyashree Turns Heads with Her Chic Airport Look

Cloudburst in Dehradun Triggers Widespread Destruction1:33

Cloudburst in Dehradun Triggers Widespread Destruction

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV