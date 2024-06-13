News
Rediff.com  » News » Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal CM for third consecutive term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 13, 2024 12:47 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday.

IMAGE: Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, on June 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor K T Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

 

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.

Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker P D Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul.

While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
