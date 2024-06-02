News
Cong manages to win only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunacha Pradesh

Cong manages to win only one of 60 assembly seats in Arunacha Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2024 20:34 IST
The Congress, which managed to win only one seat in Arunachal Pradesh, accepted the people's mandate in the assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results.

 

The Congress fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member assembly polls and secured the Bameng seat only in East Kameng district.

Tuki, in a statement, said the party "humbly accepted the mandate of the people with a sense of responsibility".

He expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their participation in the polling process.

“The party has lost the elections but not its courage. The Congress will work hard and continue fighting for the rights of the people as well as the ideals of the country with the same responsibility,” Tuki said.

The PCC president also thanked party workers and leaders, who worked "tirelessly with sincerity and dedication on the ground and gave their best efforts in the election process".

“We are definitely disappointed but not demoralised. We will introspect about the causes of the defeat and work on the organisation in the coming days,” he added.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
