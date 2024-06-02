News
BJP crosses half-way mark in Arunachal, early trends show

BJP crosses half-way mark in Arunachal, early trends show

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 02, 2024 09:48 IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh has crosses a half-way mark in the assembly polls while the National People's Party was ahead in four constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

IMAGE: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is set for a third term . Photograph: ANI Photo

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

 

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) was leading in two seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were leading in one seat each and an Independent was also ahead in one seat.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
