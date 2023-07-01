News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pawar's 'Devendrawasi' jibe at Fadnavis over Maha bus tragedy

Pawar's 'Devendrawasi' jibe at Fadnavis over Maha bus tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 01, 2023 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway that killed 25 by claiming people had told him such fatalities become "devendrawasis".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fradnavis visit the bus accident site on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, in Buldhana. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter

The 701-kilometre Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, which is now operational on a 601 kilometre stretch from Vidarbha's largest city to Bharvir in Nashik, is considered the brainchild of Fadnavis.

However, it has been plagued by accidents since it was opened for the public on December 12 last year, which have killed several score people.

 

A bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune on the Samruddhi Expressway overturned and caught fire in Sindkhedraja in Buldhana at 1.32 am, killing 25 occupants.

"A number of accidents have taken place on the Samruddhi Expressway. I have once travelled on the route. When people were asked about their experience, they told me the one who dies in an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway becomes a 'devendrawasi'," Pawar told reporters Pune.

"The work on the expressway has not been done scientifically and this may be the reason for so many accidents. Ex gartia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased is not the solution. A committee of experts must be appointed to avert such accidents," he added.

Pawar said there are complaints of lack of signboards on the route and, therefore, there was need for a thorough inspection of the entire route so that it is made safe for commuting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha bus crash: Cops
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha bus crash: Cops
Survivor recalls: Broke open window and got out
Survivor recalls: Broke open window and got out
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
Can tell you with guarantee...: Assam CM on Manipur
Can tell you with guarantee...: Assam CM on Manipur
West Indies fail to qualify for ODI World Cup!
West Indies fail to qualify for ODI World Cup!
Guj floods: IAF rescues men clinging to electric pole
Guj floods: IAF rescues men clinging to electric pole
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha tragedy: Cops
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha tragedy: Cops
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25

How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances