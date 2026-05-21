Punjab Man Arrested For Alleged Espionage For Pakistan

A Pathankot resident has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, transmitting live CCTV feeds of Indian military movements to handlers across the border.

Key Points A Pathankot resident, Baljit Singh, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Singh installed a CCTV camera near a bridge on National Highway-44 to monitor army and paramilitary movements.

The accused was allegedly transmitting live CCTV feed to Pakistan-based handlers.

Police recovered the CCTV camera and discovered Singh received directions from Dubai.

The accused received Rs 40,000 for his espionage activities.

A resident of Punjab's Pathankot was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based handlers, police said on Thursday.

CCTV Camera Installation and Espionage Activities

Preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit Singh, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, had installed a CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the National Highway-44 to allegedly keep an eye on the movement of the army and paramilitary forces, police said, adding that he was transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers.

Confession and Financial Incentives

During questioning, the accused confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop on the NH-44 Pathankot-Jammu Highway in January.

He was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given Rs 40,000, police claimed.

Recovery of Evidence

Police recovered the CCTV camera from his possession, they said.

Previous Espionage Cases

Notably, last month, police had busted two Pakistan's ISI-backed espionage modules using high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers.