How A Patent Workshop Is Helping Researchers And Startups

A recent patent workshop in Thiruvananthapuram aimed to boost innovation by equipping researchers and startups with essential knowledge and skills in intellectual property and patent filing.

Key Points A patent workshop was held at CSIR-NIIST to promote intellectual property awareness.

The workshop aimed to equip researchers and startups with skills in patent filing and drafting.

Focus is needed on translating inventions into commercial products for public benefit.

Strengthening academia-industry interaction is crucial for enhancing the innovation ecosystem.

More IP-protected innovations are necessary for knowledge-based enterprises.

A one-day patent workshop for researchers and startups was held on Wednesday at the CSIR-NIIST here as part of the Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav 2026, commemorating World Intellectual Property Day.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) and the Intellectual Property Rights Information Centre (IPRIC-K) under the aegis of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), a press release said.

Focus On Commercialisation Of Inventions

The workshop was inaugurated by Professor Sabu A, Member Secretary of the KSCSTE, and was presided over by Dr P Nishy, scientist 'G' and Head of Business Development at CSIR-NIIST, it said.

Sabu, in his inaugural address, highlighted that substantial investment in research and development was the only viable path for fostering potential innovation within the state, according to the release.

He pointed out that while patent filings are increasing gradually, the focus must shift toward successful translation, as currently, few inventions reach the commercial stage or benefit the common public, the release said.

Strengthening Academia-Industry Collaboration

He also stressed the need to strengthen academia-industry interaction in higher education institutions for enhancing the innovation ecosystem and the need for more knowledge-based enterprises in the country in the coming years, for which more IP-protected innovations are necessary, the release said.

R S Praveen Raj, scientist 'F' and convenor of the patent workshop, informed that the workshop was designed to equip researchers, innovators, and startup founders with essential knowledge and practical skills in patent filing, prior art search, and patent drafting, it said.

Promoting Intellectual Property Awareness

National Intellectual Property Festival, officially called Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav (RBSM) is an annual intellectual property awareness campaign organised by CSIR and associated government agencies to promote the importance of patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs, geographical indications and other forms of intellectual property protection, the release said.

It was first launched in July 2023 under the 'Ideas for Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative as part of the wider Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, it added.