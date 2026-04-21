SAI Workshop Aims To Boost Ethical Sports Science Research

A recent SAI workshop, in collaboration with ICMR, underscores the growing importance of ethical guidelines and Good Clinical Practice in sports science research to protect athletes and ensure data integrity.

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Key Points SAI and ICMR collaborated on a workshop to promote Good Clinical Practice (GCP) in sports science research.

The workshop focused on ethical and regulatory frameworks for human studies in sports science.

Experts from ICMR covered ICH-GCP principles, ethical guidelines, and investigator responsibilities.

Adherence to Good Clinical Practice ensures participant safety and data integrity in sports science research.

The initiative aims to build trust and generate credible evidence for athlete performance and well-being.

A one-day workshop on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) to strengthen ethical sports science research was conducted by the Sports Science Division of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Tuesday.

Understanding Ethical Frameworks in Sports Science

The workshop brought together researchers, support staff, and key stakeholders involved in sports and clinical/sports science research to enhance their understanding of ethical and regulatory frameworks governing human studies.

Key Areas Covered by ICMR Experts

Scientific sessions led by experts from ICMR covered critical areas such as ICH-GCP (E6) principles, ICMR Ethical Guidelines, provisions of NDCTR 2019, roles and responsibilities of investigators and Institutional Ethics Committees (IECs), informed consent processes, and management of serious adverse events (SAEs).

Highlighting the importance of Good Clinical Practice, Dr. Stuti Bhargava, Scientist-E, ICMR, said, "Good Clinical Practice (GCP) is an international ethical and scientific quality standard for designing, conducting, recording, and reporting clinical trials involving human subjects.

"It ensures the protection of participants' rights, safety, and well-being, while guaranteeing the credibility and integrity of trial data. Compliance with these standards is essential for regulatory submissions and adherence to globally accepted guidelines."

The Moral Responsibility of Ethical Compliance

Emphasizing the significance of such capacity-building initiatives, Brig. (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Executive Director, Sports Science Division at SAI, stated, "As sports science research increasingly involves advanced interventions and athlete-centric studies, adherence to Good Clinical Practice is not merely a regulatory requirement but a moral responsibility.

"Ensuring ethical compliance, participant safety, and data integrity is fundamental to building trust and generating credible, high-quality evidence that directly contributes to athlete performance and well-being."

The Sports Authority of India plays a crucial role in promoting sports science and ensuring ethical practices in research related to athlete performance. The Indian Council of Medical Research's involvement highlights the importance of aligning sports science research with established medical ethics and regulatory standards. This collaboration aims to foster a culture of responsible and credible research within the sports community.