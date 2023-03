The first batch of 100 Agniveer women personnel undergo training at the Corps of Military Police in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Agniveer women personnel march smartly at the Corps of Military Police ground in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

