Passengers, crew on Air India's London-Mumbai flight fall sick

June 23, 2025 23:01 IST

As many as five passengers and two crew members onboard an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the seven, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued feeling unwell, were taken to the medical room on landing in Mumbai for further examination, Air India said in a statement.

They were later discharged, and the incident is being investigated, the airline said.

 

'On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai (June 23) five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight,' the airline said without sharing the total number of passengers and crew on board.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai where the airline's medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance, it said.

'After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged,' Air India said.

Air India also said it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
