Air India cancels 4 international, 4 domestic flights

Air India cancels 4 international, 4 domestic flights

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2025 11:13 IST

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

IMAGE: An Air India Airbus A321 aircraft takes off at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, on June 17, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

 

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Air India said four domestic flights -- AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai -- have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned to Chennai, airport officials said.

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned, they added.

There was no immediate response from Indigo on the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
