Party will decide my constituency: Sachin Pilot

November 15, 2018 12:52 IST

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that it was up to the party high command to decide from where he would be contesting the December 7 assembly elections.

On Wednesday, the Congress had announced that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot would be contesting the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Ever since the announcement was made, the party workers from Jaipur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Bundi, Kota, and Tonk among others have been urging Pilot to contest from their areas.

However, Pilot stated that he had left the final decision on the party high command. “It is the party’s decision that I have to contest the elections. I am a diligent party worker. I have left the decision of choosing my constituency to the party,” Pilot said.

He further said that the party has done a lot of brainstorming over the list of candidates which will be out soon. “It is a good sign that most of the leaders and party workers have agreed to the names the party has decided upon,” he said.

Reacting to former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Harish Meena’s decision to quit the ruling party and join the Congress, Pilot said, “If the senior leaders like Meena are so unhappy with the BJP, one can imagine about the plight of common people.”

The assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.