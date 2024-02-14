News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Part of life': Freed Navy veteran on missing daughter's wedding

'Part of life': Freed Navy veteran on missing daughter's wedding

By Harshwardhan Prakash
February 14, 2024 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"It happens. It's part of our lives," retired Indian Navy commander B K Verma who has returned from Qatar says with stoicism while talking about his daughter's wedding that he could not attend.

IMAGE: Retired Indian Navy commander B K Verma speaks to media at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on February 12, 2024, after being released from Qatar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Verma (58) was among the eight former Indian Navy personnel released from a jail in Qatar. Seven of them returned to India on Monday.

They were sentenced to death in October last year for alleged espionage, but the death sentence was later commuted.

 

The release from jail would not have been possible without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention, Verma told PTI in Indore on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai resident was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city to attend a wedding in the family.

"I am very happy to be back among my family members. It is also a big relief for my family. My joy has also increased because today is the wedding of my nephew," Verma said.

"It is due to Prime Minister Modi's personal intervention that I am sitting here today. I thank him from the bottom of my heart on behalf of myself and my colleagues. I also thank the Emir of Qatar for his magnanimous consideration of my case," he added.

Verma could not attend his daughter's wedding on November 27, 2022.

"But that's okay. It happens. I was a Navy officer. Even when we are naval officers, we have to travel to many places and at that time also we are not able to join many moments with the family. It's all part of our lives," he said.

Verma said he wanted to be with his wife and children now and also meet all his friends who stood by the family in difficult times.

His wife Suman thanked God for his release and said reuniting with him was a moment they were 'forever waiting for'.

"Looking at him again, I was thinking if he is really in front of me...," she said.

"My husband's presence at the wedding in Indore makes me feel like we are reliving our daughter's wedding moment. My daughter is also with us," she added.

She also thanked the Indian government for its efforts to secure her husband's release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harshwardhan Prakash
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India can secure release of naval officers'
'India can secure release of naval officers'
Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt
Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt
Qatar court commutes death of 8 Indian Navy veterans
Qatar court commutes death of 8 Indian Navy veterans
Daring, Confident Shreya
Daring, Confident Shreya
Farmers gathering to resume Delhi march face tear gas
Farmers gathering to resume Delhi march face tear gas
How To Make Your V-Day A Super Hit!
How To Make Your V-Day A Super Hit!
Eager to be play in the T20 World Cup, Boult returns
Eager to be play in the T20 World Cup, Boult returns
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit Doval hand seen behind Qatar freeing 8 Indians

Ajit Doval hand seen behind Qatar freeing 8 Indians

Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release

Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances