News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Qatar court commutes death sentences of 8 Indian Navy veterans

Qatar court commutes death sentences of 8 Indian Navy veterans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 28, 2023 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a huge relief, an appellate court in Qatar has commuted the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy personnel, arrested in an alleged case of espionage in August 2022.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The appellate court verdict is also seen as a big diplomatic win for India as it comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

 

After the meeting on December 1, Modi said they discussed the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.

The Indian nationals, who were working with Doha-based Al Dahra Global Technologies, were taken into custody in August 2022. While the charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities, they were sentenced to death by Qatar's Court of First Instance in October this year.

The private firm provided training and other services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies.

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

'Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,' the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgment was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

'Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,' the MEA said.

Among the eight veterans, Captain Navtej Gill was awarded the President's Gold Medal for excellence when he graduated from the Naval Academy and later served as an instructor at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

The others are Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma, Sugunakar Pakala, and Sailor Ragesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India can secure release of naval officers'
'India can secure release of naval officers'
8 Indians on death row in Qatar: India files appeal
8 Indians on death row in Qatar: India files appeal
'All-out efforts on to bring back 8 Indians from Qatar'
'All-out efforts on to bring back 8 Indians from Qatar'
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade
Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade
Hyderabad firm develops XBB1.5 Covid vax, awaits nod
Hyderabad firm develops XBB1.5 Covid vax, awaits nod
Ist ODI: Jemimah, Vastrakar fifties hoist India vs Aus
Ist ODI: Jemimah, Vastrakar fifties hoist India vs Aus
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'

'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'

Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt

Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances