'Parrikar put nation first and worked for it till his last breath'

March 17, 2019 21:16 IST

Manohar Parrikar, the chief minister of Goa and former defence minister, died at his son's home in Panaji on Sunday after a long illness. He was 63.

Since February 2018, Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York after he was diagnosed with a pancreatic condition.

Following his demise, tributes poured in from all over with political lines being forgotten.

“Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten.”

-- Ram Nath Kovind, President of India

“Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our defence minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.”

-- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief.”

-- Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief

“Deeply condole the sad demise of Manohar Parrikar. A brilliant IIT graduate, an outstanding CM of Goa, an accomplished defence minister, a man of impeccable integrity, firm believer in good governance and above all a good human being. Miss you Manohar Ji.”

-- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister

“Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.”

-- Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence minister

“Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India’s defence minister and as CM of Goa.”

-- Amit Shah, BJP chief

“Manohar Parrikar leaves behind many admirers, many who looked upon him as an idol. My condolences to his loved ones, colleagues & supporters. Om Shanti.”

-- Smriti Irani, Union minister

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar. He fought bravely against his disease & I always hoped that he will beat it. Despite his deteriorating health, he put nation first & worked for it till his last breath. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with his family.”

-- Pranab Mukherjee, former president

“He (Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was a good human being. His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician. His demise has caused us immense grief. I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself.”

-- Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader