Parliament's winter session likely to end a week early

The winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Parliament House building in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.

The winter session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.

Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.