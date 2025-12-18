HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies

G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 18, 2025 14:35 IST

x

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA with a new initiative that guarantees rural jobs for 125 days every year amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs trooped to the well of the House raising slogans against the government from dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural jobs initiative. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the eight-hour discussion on The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, asserting that the Modi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.

"Congress killed ideals of Bapu, NDA ensured Bapu lives through pucca houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat," Chouhan said listing out government schemes for welfare of the poor.

 

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House raising slogans against the government from dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural jobs initiative and tearing copies of the G RAM G Bill and flinging it towards the chair.

The Lok Sabha passed the G RAM G Bill by a voice vote amid uproar by the opposition. The speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day after the bill was passed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
Nationwide Stir Against Scrapping MGNREGA
Nationwide Stir Against Scrapping MGNREGA
'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill
'Insult to Bapu': Oppn MPs protest against G RAM G bill
G RAM G bill introduced in LS amid objections by Oppn
G RAM G bill introduced in LS amid objections by Oppn
Despite slew of records, problems still plague MGNREGA
Despite slew of records, problems still plague MGNREGA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends official dinner hosted by Oman Deputy PM in Muscat2:28

PM Modi attends official dinner hosted by Oman Deputy PM...

Akshay Kumar's Effortless Style Steals the Spotlight0:41

Akshay Kumar's Effortless Style Steals the Spotlight

PM Modi holds talks with Oman deputy PM for defence affairs in Muscat2:50

PM Modi holds talks with Oman deputy PM for defence...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO