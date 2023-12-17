Parliament breach: Police recover burnt phone parts

Several burnt parts of phones allegedly belonging to the accused involved in the Parliament security breach incident have been recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Parts of phones belonging to the accused in Parliament breach incident have been recovered from Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI on X

Delhi police is however yet to recover the phone of Lalit Jha, the alleged kingpin of the incident.

Delhi police sources revealed earlier that Jha had destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigation team.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest.

"Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.