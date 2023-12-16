News
Rediff.com  » News » 6th accused in Parliament security breach case arrested

6th accused in Parliament security breach case arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2023 18:29 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested one more person in connection with Parliament Security Breach case, an officer said on Saturday.

Mahesh Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the person said.

 

Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
