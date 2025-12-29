HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parl panel flags jobs, healthcare crisis faced by veterans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2025 15:20 IST

A parliamentary panel on Monday discussed resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and avenues for ex-servicemen and sought to know details about post-retirement employment prospects of former soldiers.

IMAGE: LoP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence headed by Radha Mohan Singh, the MPs were learnt to have raised the issue of recruitment of just 1.9 per cent of ex-servicemen in government jobs even though there is a provision to absorb 10-25 per cent of the former soldiers, sources said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the committee, is learnt to have raised the issue of difficulties faced by ex-servicemen in getting treatment at military hospitals.

 

Gandhi conveyed that when ex-servicemen are referred to private hospitals, they face major problems in treatment and admission because many hospitals refuse treatment stating that the government has not cleared past dues, sources said.

Gandhi is also believed to have raised another issue: ex-servicemen are entitled to receive only Rs 75,000 for cancer and kidney treatment, which is grossly inadequate. Questioning how cancer or kidney treatment is possible with such a small amount, he suggested that this limit should be increased, sources said.

Some members also said that public sector undertakings should recruit ex-servicemen, as around 60,000 soldiers retire every year but their rehabilitation is not being ensured, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
