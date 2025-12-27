Army ditches winter lull with new counter-terror doctrine

Amid freezing temperatures and treacherous terrains, the Indian Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu and Kashmir to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh winter for concealment, sources said on Saturday.

Traditionally, the onset of the 40-day 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest phase of winter in the Kashmir Valley from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a 'temporary lull' in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates the mountain regions, they said.

However, this winter has marked a 'decisive shift' in the operational approach of the Army and other security forces, a source in the defence establishment said.

Instead of reducing activities, the Army has adopted a 'proactive winter posture', establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within the snow-capped areas to maintain pressure on the possible terrorist hideouts, the sources said.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, the Army patrols have been regularly traversing the high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to 'deny the terrorists any sanctuary', they added.

The shift, according to experts, signifies an evolution in counter-terrorism tactics, underlining both the Army's adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum, irrespective of the weather or terrain.

According to assessments by various intelligence agencies, there are 'approximately 30-35 Pakistani terrorists' in the Jammu region currently, defence sources said.

Inputs gathered over the past few months suggest that these Pakistani terrorist groups, finding themselves cornered by successful counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into the higher and middle-mountain reaches of the region, areas now devoid of habitation, they said.

These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid a direct confrontation with the security forces.

Reports indicate that these remnants of terror groups are attempting to coerce or threaten the local villagers for shelter and food supplies, even though their support among the locals and overground workers has sharply declined.

The drying local support and continuous security vigilance in the lower altitudes have forced them into isolation, further restricting their ability to regroup or plan coordinated attacks, the sources said.

According to the sources, the Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrains, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into the higher and snowbound areas to pursue and 'neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment', the sources said.

A defining feature of this year's counter-terror strategy has been the integrated approach to operations.

The Army is leading a synchronised effort involving multiple security and law enforcement agencies, including the civil administration, J-K Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), forest guards, and village defence guards (VDGs), another source said.

This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless sharing of intelligence, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution, the source added.

Intelligence from multiple agencies is carefully synthesised to draw 'precise situational pictures' of terrorist movement and hideout patterns.

Once intelligence is verified, coordinated joint operations are planned and launched, minimising overlaps and ensuring maximum impact with tactical precision, defence sources said.

The synergy among ground units and intelligence frameworks has enhanced the response time, enabling security forces to act the moment actionable information surfaces, they added.

The principal focus of the Army and other forces this winter is twofold: to eliminate the remaining terrorist pockets within the known areas and to ensure that terrorists remain confined to the inhospitable higher reaches, a source said.

This containment strategy not only prevents terrorists from infiltrating or regrouping in the populated belts but also significantly disrupts their logistics and communication channels, reducing any operational capability, the source added.

Security forces have launched concurrent operations along the valleys, mid-altitude regions and high ridges to maintain overlapping control and deny any potential movement corridor.

Each operation is followed by sustained surveillance, ensuring that areas once cleared remain under watch, they said.

This 'surveillance-sweep-surveillance' cycle forms the cornerstone of the Army's 'new winter doctrine', balancing aggressive field operations with steady technological oversight.

The Army has also deployed specially trained winter warfare sub-units across several key sectors.

These troops, adept in high-altitude survival, snow navigation, avalanche response and snow combat, have been instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness during the winter surge, the sources said.

Modern technology has become a force multiplier in these operations.

From drone-based reconnaissance to ground sensors and surveillance radars, a wide array of tools is being leveraged to detect movement, track heat signatures, and pinpoint the possible movement routes, they said.

These systems, integrated into the Army's overall information network, enable continuous monitoring and rapid decision-making even under adverse conditions.

Also, operational strategies are continuously refined based on real-time intelligence, weather dynamics and terrain assessments, the sources said.

Even in the middle of Chillai Kalan, when most activities in the mountains come to a standstill, India's defenders stand resolute, turning the season of stillness into one of unwavering vigilance and action, they said.