Army personnel can now use Instagram, but...

The Indian Army has brought a change in its social media guidelines under which its personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but with a rider that they can use it only as 'passive observers' without putting up posts or comments on the platform, sources said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move aims to augment the awareness level of Army personnel in the 'digital age of information' and guard them against any potential or inadvertent leak of sensitive information, they said.

The revision in guidelines was introduced a few days ago, and applies to all ranks in the Indian Army, a source in the defence establishment said.

"The revised guidelines essentially mean that Army personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but with the condition that they can use it only as passive observers. They can view posts, but cannot post content or comments on the platform," the source said.

Essentially, no 'user-generated content' is allowed, so even 'liking' a post would fall in that category, the source added.

Earlier, Army personnel could sign up and use X, but not Instagram.

'The restrictions already apply on X, so Army personnel using X can only view posts, but cannot post, repost or comment on them,' another source said.

'The reason behind this change in guidelines is essentially that the information age is changing, and the Army cannot keep itself away from this information world,' the source said.

Through social media, Army personnel can see, observe and gain information, and keep themselves abreast of the happenings in and out of the country, the sources said.

"But, one has to ensure that no sensitive information is leaked inadvertently on social media platforms, and hence they have to use them as passive observers," they said.

During an interactive session held New Delhi in November as part of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had emphasised the necessity of keeping a smartphone.

However, he also underlined the difference between 'reacting impulsively' and 'responding thoughtfully'.

A soldier can keep in touch with his family or read e-books online, so a smartphone is a necessity today, Gen Dwivedi had said when asked how the Army looks at Gen Z, given that they are set to play a major role in the making of a Viksit Bharat.

Today's generation is 'socially conscious, digitally fluent and globally connected', he had said.