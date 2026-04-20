Another Arrest In Amravati Obscene Videos Case

Police in Amravati, Maharashtra, have made a second arrest in the disturbing case of sexual exploitation and circulation of obscene videos involving minor girls, highlighting the ongoing investigation into cybercrime and child protection.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Police in Amravati have arrested a second suspect in the obscene videos case.

The accused allegedly contacted a 16-year-old victim despite warnings.

The case involves sexual exploitation and circulation of explicit content.

A Special Investigation Team is examining seized mobile phones and laptops.

The accused is booked under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police investigating the sexual exploitation and circulation of obscene videos case in Amravati district of Maharashtra have booked a second accused, who has been arrested, after the family of a 16-year-old victim alleged that he recently contacted her, an official said on Monday.

The police launched a probe after obscene video clips and photographs of minor girls surfaced on social media sites, leading to the arrest of the main accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19) from Paratwada in Amravati district, and seven others so far.

Details of the Second Arrest

The second accused, identified as Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan (20), had been in contact with a 16-year-old girl from Paratwada. Despite the warning, he continued to communicate with the victim via mobile phone, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother on April 19 at Paratwada police station, a case has been registered under section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking and section 12 of the POCSO Act against Khan, he said.

Investigation and Evidence

Earlier, the seizure of the mobile phone of the main accused revealed eight videos and 39 photos of the victims. Further investigation discovered that these videos were circulated on social media.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising 10 police officers and 36 personnel, is investigating the case.

Victim Testimony and Forensic Analysis

During the investigation, a 15-year-old victim came forward to testify against the accused, and her statement was recorded by the police. This statement has been linked to the main case investigation, police had said.

Police said five mobile phones seized from the accused have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for technical analysis.

Additionally, six mobile phones, two laptops, pen drives, and hard disks have also been seized and are being examined.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in India, the accused faces severe penalties, including imprisonment. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin and spread of the videos, as well as identifying any other potential victims or accomplices. Such cases highlight the growing concern over cybercrime and its impact on vulnerable populations.