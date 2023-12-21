Pannun plot: India got consular access to Nikhil Gupta thrice

India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the United States relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist.

IMAGE: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photograph: @SFJ_Gurpatwant/X

We received consular access to him at least on three occasions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

Hope Canada will take action against anti-India elements: MEA

India on Thursday said its 'core' issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country.

Bagchi said at a media briefing that India also hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.

The core issue remains the space being given to the separatists and anti-India elements, Bagchi said.

The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India strongly rejected the charges.