HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Palghar AC Explosion: Negligence Probe Launched After Three Fatalities

Palghar AC Explosion: Negligence Probe Launched After Three Fatalities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 20:08 IST

x

A tragic air conditioning unit explosion at a Palghar factory has claimed the lives of three workers, prompting an investigation into potential negligence and safety violations.

Key Points

  • Three workers died following an air conditioning unit explosion at Vistar Metal Industries in Palghar.
  • The deceased were engaged in maintenance work when the explosion occurred.
  • Police have booked the contractor for causing death by negligence and are investigating potential safety lapses.
  • Authorities are probing whether proper safety protocols were followed during the AC unit repair work.

Three persons succumbed on Sunday to injuries sustained in an air conditioning unit explosion a day earlier in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The blast took place on Saturday at Vistar Metal Industries Private Limited in Abitghar-Abhang Pada area here, he added.

 

"The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ali Ansari (32), Akhilesh Kumar Motilal Jaiswal (45) and Kisan Bhiwa Nikam (57). They were engaged in maintenance work at the time of the incident," District Disaster Management Chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The three succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Investigation into Negligence

The contractor who had deployed the three has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and other offences, Jawhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameer S Maher told PTI.

"We are investigating whether proper safety protocols were followed during the repair work. No arrests have been made so far. Wada police are conducting further probes into the matter," Maher added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Blast in AC unit led to Maha hospital fire
Blast in AC unit led to Maha hospital fire
3 dead in chemical factory fire in Maharashtra
3 dead in chemical factory fire in Maharashtra
Three guards die of asphyxiation at UP factory; family alleges foul play
Three guards die of asphyxiation at UP factory; family alleges foul play
One dead, 2 hospitalised after inhaling toxic vapour inside Mumbai factory
One dead, 2 hospitalised after inhaling toxic vapour inside Mumbai factory
13 killed in Maharashtra chemical factory explosion
13 killed in Maharashtra chemical factory explosion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport3:42

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International...

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport0:58

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO