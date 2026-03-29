Palghar AC Explosion: Negligence Probe Launched After Three Fatalities

A tragic air conditioning unit explosion at a Palghar factory has claimed the lives of three workers, prompting an investigation into potential negligence and safety violations.

Key Points Three workers died following an air conditioning unit explosion at Vistar Metal Industries in Palghar.

The deceased were engaged in maintenance work when the explosion occurred.

Police have booked the contractor for causing death by negligence and are investigating potential safety lapses.

Authorities are probing whether proper safety protocols were followed during the AC unit repair work.

Three persons succumbed on Sunday to injuries sustained in an air conditioning unit explosion a day earlier in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The blast took place on Saturday at Vistar Metal Industries Private Limited in Abitghar-Abhang Pada area here, he added.

"The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ali Ansari (32), Akhilesh Kumar Motilal Jaiswal (45) and Kisan Bhiwa Nikam (57). They were engaged in maintenance work at the time of the incident," District Disaster Management Chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The three succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Investigation into Negligence

The contractor who had deployed the three has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and other offences, Jawhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameer S Maher told PTI.

"We are investigating whether proper safety protocols were followed during the repair work. No arrests have been made so far. Wada police are conducting further probes into the matter," Maher added.