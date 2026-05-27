UP Police Busts Pakistani Sleeper Cell, Arrests Four

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled a Pakistani sleeper cell, arresting four operatives involved in anti-national activities and cross-border digital conspiracies.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled a Pakistani sleeper cell operating through digital platforms.

Four operatives were arrested in Saharanpur in a joint operation by the UP ATS and STF.

The accused were in contact with Pakistani handlers via social media and video calls.

The sleeper cell was involved in reconnaissance of sensitive locations and radicalising local youth.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover the network.

In a crackdown on anti-national activities operating through digital platforms, the Uttar Pradesh Police has dismantled a sleeper cell linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said on Wednesday.

According to ADG, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, a joint operation by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) led to the arrest of four operatives in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

The accused are: Mahkab (resident of Saharanpur), Gagandeep alias Guri Singh (resident of Muzaffarnagar), Shahrukh (resident of Saharanpur) and Musharraf (resident of Haridwar).

Sleeper Cell's Modus Operandi

According to Yash, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers via various social media platforms and video calling applications.

"The module was actively involved in conducting recce of sensitive locations, radicalising and recruiting local youth, and conspiring to execute terrorist and subversive activities across the country," ADG Amitabh Yash said.

Impact on National Security

The breakthrough is a key success for the state's investigative agencies in neutralising cross-border digital conspiracies to destabilise national security.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow.

Further legal proceedings and interrogation of the accused are underway to uncover the deeper network and potential financial trails, officials said.