Home  » News » Pakistan seeks details from India on Svalkot hydel project on Chenab

Pakistan seeks details from India on Svalkot hydel project on Chenab

By Sajjad Hussain
February 13, 2026 01:34 IST

Day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance"

IMAGE: A view of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The request was made via a letter to the Indian Indus Water Commissioner, in accordance with the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.
  • Pakistan urges India to adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty and fulfill its obligations.
  • Pakistan expressed regret over the weaponization and politicization of cricket.
  • Pakistan addressed the issue of a US map incorrectly depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of India, which was subsequently corrected.

Pakistan on Thursday said that it has written a letter to India, seeking information about the Svalkot hydroelectric project on the River Chenab.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told the weekly press briefing that the issue of the Svalkot project on the River Chenab was taken up at the level of Indus Water Commissioners, and Pakistan Indus Water Commissioner wrote a letter in July last year.

 

"I can confirm that another letter has been written this week, I believe, on the 11th of February, to the Indian Indus Water Commissioner. This was for information and consultations on the Svalkot project, as mandated by the IWT of 1960," he said.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

"No unilateral actions or defiance can alter this legal reality. Pakistan calls upon India to return to full treaty compliance and fulfil its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty," Andrabi said.

"We are fully committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and issues with India through dialogue and international legal mechanisms," he added.

The spokesperson also said that weaponisation of cricket as well as politicisation of cricket is regrettable.

To a question about a US map showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of India, he said Pakistan contacted the US authorities, who "took it down immediately."

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
