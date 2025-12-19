HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak raises concerns over Chenab River flow, writes to India

Pak raises concerns over Chenab River flow, writes to India

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 00:03 IST

x

Pakistan on Thursday voiced concerns over the alleged variations in the flow of the Chenab River, saying it has written a letter to India seeking clarification.

IMAGE: A view of the Chenab River, which witnessed a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district after the closure of gates at the Salal Dam, in May, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: ANI on X

"Our Indus Water Commissioner has written a letter to his Indian counterpart seeking clarification on the matters in accordance with the procedures enshrined in the Indus Waters Treaty," Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said while addressing the weekly press briefing.

"We call upon India to respond to the queries raised by the Pakistani Indus Water Commissioner, refrain from any unilateral manipulation of river flow and fulfil its obligations in letter and spirit under the Indus Water Treaty provisions,

 

he added.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Andrabi said that any manipulation of river flow, especially at a critical time of

our agricultural cycle, directly threatens the lives and livelihoods as well as food and economic security of our citizens.

 

He reiterated Pakistan's stance that the IWT is a binding international agreement which has been an instrument of peace, security and stability in the region.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes with India but will not compromise on the existential water rights of its people.

He also strongly regretted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's act of publicly removing the 'naqab' (veil) of a young Muslim doctor, saying that his action risks normalising the humiliation of Muslim women in India.

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry
Pak faces severe water shortage as Chenab river runs dry
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
'Weaponising Water Poses Serious Risks For India'
Pak put in abeyance goodwill and...: India on Indus treaty
Pak put in abeyance goodwill and...: India on Indus treaty
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
Indus Water Treaty suspended: How will it impact Pak?
India closes gates of another dam; Chenab River levels drop
India closes gates of another dam; Chenab River levels drop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress1:29

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress

Shashi Tharoor's Fluent Hindi Cricket Appeal to Rajeev Shukla Breaks Internet0:29

Shashi Tharoor's Fluent Hindi Cricket Appeal to Rajeev...

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO