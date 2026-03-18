Pakistan hits back at India over comments on Afghan military action

Pakistan has strongly refuted India's condemnation of its military actions in Afghanistan, escalating tensions between the two nations over regional security and counter-terrorism efforts.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan rejects India's criticism of its military operation against alleged terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan.

India condemned Pakistan's airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul, calling it a 'blatant assault' on Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Pakistan accuses India of 'hypocrisy and duplicity' and supporting terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi issued a statement rejecting India's remarks.

Pakistan on Wednesday criticised India for what it called "unwarranted" remarks about its military campaign against the alleged terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan.

India on Tuesday "unequivocally" condemned Pakistan's "barbaric" airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul and described it as a "blatant assault" on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In a strong reaction to Monday's attack that killed over 400 people in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of trying to "dress up a massacre as a military operation."

"Pakistan rejects the baseless, misleading, and unwarranted statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan's ongoing action against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

Andrabi said that the statement "merely reflects India's blatant hypocrisy and duplicity."

He said India should refrain from "supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil."