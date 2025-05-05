HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » India closes gates of another dam; Chenab River levels drop sharply

India closes gates of another dam; Chenab River levels drop sharply

May 05, 2025 13:16 IST

After stopping the flow of water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, now all gates of the Salal Dam on the Chenab were closed, resulting in a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district.

IMAGE: The Chenab River witnesses a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district after the closure of gates at the Salal Dam. Photograph: ANI on X

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

 

"We are happy that the government has stopped the flow of water to Pakistan. The way they killed our tourists in Pahalgam, Pakistan deserves a befitting reply. We are with the government in whatever decision they take," Dinesh, a local told ANI.

Another local said, "This is a very big achievement. This step by the government is very good. Our government is giving Pakistan a befitting reply in a lot of ways. We are all with the government."

The river Chenab's water level rose on May 2 following heavy rainfall in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, India stopped the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source said.

The source familiar with the matter said these hydroelectric dams -- Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir -- offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.

AGENCIES
