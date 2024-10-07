News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Pak: Girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food

Pak: Girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2024 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A girl was arrested on Sunday in Pakistan's Sindh province after 13 members of her family died due to the mixing of poison in their food as they were not ready to let her marry according to her choice, police said.

The deaths took place on August 19 in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur.

The girl got angry after her family did not allow her to marry the boy of her choice. She then conspired with her boyfriend to poison the family members, including her parents.

 

"All of the 13 members fell ill after having their food and were rushed to a hospital where all of them died. When the post-mortem was done it emerged that these people had died from poisonous food,” senior police officer Inayat Shah said from Khairpur.

He said when the police conducted a thorough investigation it was found out that the daughter and her boyfriend had put poison in the wheat used to make rotis in the house.

Following this police arrested her on Sunday.

"She was angry because, despite her efforts, her family was not ready to let her marry the boy of her choice," Shah said.

"The girl confessed to mixing poison in the wheat with the help of her boyfriend," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Guj: Cousin stabs woman to death for marrying lover
Guj: Cousin stabs woman to death for marrying lover
Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP honour killing
Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP honour killing
Shocking! Woman gang-raped, paraded in Delhi; 9 held
Shocking! Woman gang-raped, paraded in Delhi; 9 held
LISTEN: Modi pens garba song praising Goddess Durga
LISTEN: Modi pens garba song praising Goddess Durga
Joker 2 Huge Flop, Devara Sails Through
Joker 2 Huge Flop, Devara Sails Through
How Can I Keep My Child Safe From Stray Animals?
How Can I Keep My Child Safe From Stray Animals?
Ace acquires another plane as Jet deal gets delayed
Ace acquires another plane as Jet deal gets delayed
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Man beats cousin to death for nixing wedding proposal

Man beats cousin to death for nixing wedding proposal

'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'

'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances