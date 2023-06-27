News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cousin stabs woman to death for marrying lover in Gujarat

Cousin stabs woman to death for marrying lover in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2023 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her cousin after she married her lover in court against her family's wishes in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police on Tuesday arrested Himmat Sonawane, 24, who stabbed his cousin to death at her husband's house in Limbayat area on Monday evening, an official said.

 

The victim Kalyani married Jitendra Sonawane in court against the wishes of her family members a month ago, and her husband's family had decided to hold a traditional wedding ceremony for the couple on Tuesday, inspector H B Zala of Limbayat police station said.

The accused allegedly attacked his cousin with a knife when a pre-wedding function was underway at her husband's house last evening, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing voluntary hurt using a dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP honour killing
Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP honour killing
The bold face of Tamil Nadu's honour killings
The bold face of Tamil Nadu's honour killings
Is Tamil Nadu the new epicentre for honour killings?
Is Tamil Nadu the new epicentre for honour killings?
Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets
Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
Australia considering Starc recall for Lord's Test
Australia considering Starc recall for Lord's Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shocking! An Honour Killing in Mumbai

Shocking! An Honour Killing in Mumbai

TN honour killing: HC sets aside death sentence of 5

TN honour killing: HC sets aside death sentence of 5

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances