Rediff.com  » News » Pak FM Bilawal describes his India visit as a 'success'

Pak FM Bilawal describes his India visit as a 'success'

By Sajjad Hussain
May 06, 2023 08:33 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said his visit to Goa was a 'success' as he advocated his country's case on the soil of India.

IMAGE: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari participates in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

His remarks came hours after his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar accused him of being a 'promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terror industry'.

Addressing a press conference after his return from Goa where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, Bhutto-Zardari said his trip to India was a 'success' as it helped to negate the view that every Muslim was a terrorist.

 

"We made an attempt at breaking this myth," Bhutto-Zardari said.

Jaishankar mounted an offensive against Bhutto-Zardari in his address at the SCO meeting, contending Pakistan foreign minister's statement that terrorism shouldn't be 'weaponised for diplomatic point-scoring', in remarks seen as directed at India.

Hours later at a press conference, Jaishankar said Bhutto-Zardari's statement on the weaponisation of terrorism unconsciously revealed a mindset.

"As a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Bhutto-Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terrorism industry, which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and they were countered including at the SCO meeting itself," Jaishankar said.

Responding to a question about talks with India, Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan was clear that India should create a conducive environment for talks by restoring the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Kashmir.

He also said that countries from Central Asia were looking forward to becoming part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said every country except India supported and praised CPEC.

Earlier, Bhutto-Zardari returned on a special Pakistan Air Force plane from India and landed in Karachi where was received by the Sindh chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, and other cabinet members.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
