Pak extends closure of airspace for Indian flights by a month

Pak extends closure of airspace for Indian flights by a month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2025 18:47 IST
May 21, 2025 18:47 IST

Pakistan has decided to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian flights by another month, a media report said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purposes only.

Pakistan banned its airspace for India last month after steps taken by New Delhi in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

The ban was imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time.

 

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the decision to extend the ban is expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday, and a Notice to Airmen (Notam) will be issued.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The Indian military has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for stopping the military actions after India hit eight military installations in Pakistan on early May 10 in response to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military bases.

This is not the first time Pakistan has imposed such restrictions. Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian flights during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
