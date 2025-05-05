Pak cyber group claims breach of Indian defence institutions

In a continued wave of cyber offensives, the account on X "Pakistan Cyber Force" has revealed that the group has allegedly gained access to sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis.

IMAGE: A view of the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis campus. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

In addition to this data breach, it has also been reported that the group also attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU company under MoD. The website has been defaced by using the Pakistan flag and the Al Khalid tank, it added.

The sources said that as a precautionary measure, the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited has been taken offline for a thorough and deliberate audit, in order to assess the extent of any potential damage caused by the defacement attempt and to ensure the integrity of the website.

Furthermore, cybersecurity experts and agencies are actively monitoring cyberspace to detect any additional cyberattacks, particularly those that may be sponsored by threat actors linked to Pakistan.

This ongoing surveillance aims to quickly identify and mitigate any future risks posed by these cyber attackers.

In response to the situation, appropriate and necessary measures are being taken to bolster the security infrastructure, strengthen digital defences, and safeguard against further intrusion attempts.

These efforts are focused on enhancing the overall resilience of online platforms and ensuring that forces are better prepared to defend against future cyber threats.