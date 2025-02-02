Pak Army chief visits Balochistan as clashes kill 18 security personnel

Pakistan's chief of Army staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan on Saturday amid clashes in the restive province in which 18 security personnel and 23 terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours, according to a media report.

IMAGE: Pakistan's chief of Army staff Gen Syed Asim Muni. Photograph: ANI Photom

The army chief was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing security situation in the province which was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The army chief along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail offered prayers at the funeral of the slain soldiers and also visited the injured soldiers in the Combined Military Hospital Quetta, according to the Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"No matter what these so-called 'frenemies' may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its armed forces," Gen Munir said.

The COAS also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of the army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism.

He reassured the army's resolve to ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan.

At least 18 security personnel and 23 terrorists were killed during clashes between the two sides in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The military said the terrorists were killed in different areas of troubled Balochistan in the last 24 hours.

In one such operation in Harnai district on Saturday, national troops effectively engaged the terrorists, killing 11 militants and destroying multiple terrorist hideouts.

Earlier on Friday night, 12 terrorists were killed while security forces successfully thwarted militants' attempt to establish roadblocks in the Mangocher area of Kalat.

Thus far a total of 23 terrorists have been sent to hell in different operations in Balochistan in the last 24 hours,

the army said, adding the sanitisation operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice.

However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Balochistan is in the grip of violence perpetrated by the Baloch extremists who regularly attack the security forces and people belonging to other provinces.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province but, although it has more resources than other provinces, it is the least developed.

Terror attacks have increased since the banned militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.