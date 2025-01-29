HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak girl killed by father, uncle for making TikTok videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2025 19:23 IST

A 15-year-old girl born and raised in the United States has been killed by her father and uncle in the Balochistan province of Pakistan for making TikTok videos, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested both the accused who have confessed to the 'honour killing' after the girl and her family arrived in Quetta on January 15.

The father said he had told his daughter to stop making videos on TikTok but she refused to listen. So he and his brother-in-law decided to kill her while they were visiting their home town Quetta, senior police official Abad Baloch said.

 

The official said the accused initially claimed the girl was hit by stray bullets during an aerial firing outside their home and rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The family has been living in the USA for the last 28 years and the girl was born and raised there. This was her first visit to her ancestral home, Baloch said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
