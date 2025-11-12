'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'

Doctor Babar, a physician at the Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur, on Wednesday denied rumours that he had been detained following the arrest of his colleague Dr Adil Ahmad, who is accused of having links with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Babar said he was "very much present" at the hospital and available to meet anyone. "I am cooperating fully with the investigating agencies, but people should not spread false rumours," he said.

He clarified that he has been working at the hospital for the past three years, while Dr Adil joined in March. "I met him only after he joined the hospital. Before that, I had no acquaintance with him. His behaviour was polite and professional, and neither patients nor staff ever had a complaint against him," the general physician said.

Expressing dismay over Adil's alleged involvement in terror activities, Babar said, "It is painful that such educated people are indulging in shameful acts."

About his participation in Adil's wedding, Dr Babar said, "Four of us from the hospital had attended his marriage. We went as colleagues attending a fellow doctor's wedding, not that of a terrorist."

He further said Adil had done his wedding shopping in Saharanpur and had even brought the items to the hospital on several occasions.

"We had reached Kashmir two days before the wedding to do some sightseeing. On the day of the baraat, we did not join the procession as only four people were allowed. We instead went out to see places," Dr Babar said.

There was nothing suspicious about the atmosphere at the wedding, it was like any other traditional Muslim ceremony, he said, adding that Adil's wife is also an MD doctor.

"Adil was highly competent in his medical profession. His diagnosis and treatment were excellent, and patients always went back satisfied," Babar said, recalling that he last met Adil the day he was arrested.

"He had told me earlier that his mother was unwell and he might go home for a few days," he added.

Babar said Adil never used a laptop and was only occasionally seen speaking on the phone during hospital hours.

"I visited his residence and nursing home a couple of times, but nothing about his work or lifestyle suggested he could be involved in anti-national activities," he said.

He confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and other investigating agencies had questioned him and added, "I am ready to cooperate with any agency that wants to talk to me."

Dr Adil Ahmad, from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested on November 7 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the assistance of local police and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Investigators traced his movements in Saharanpur on November 11, where he had been working at Famous Hospital for the past six months. He earlier served at another private hospital in the city.

Adil had been living in a rented house in Bapu Vihar Colony on Ambala Road. Locals described him as a quiet tenant who kept to himself but frequently received late-night visitors, with several vehicles often seen parked outside.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a case in Srinagar on October 28 after posters supporting the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in several areas. CCTV footage allegedly showed Adil putting up the posters, leading investigators to trace him to Saharanpur.

He was taken into custody from Famous Hospital and handed over to Srinagar Police on transit remand.

Following his arrest, the medical facility terminated his employment and removed his nameplate, with hospital manager Dr Manoj Mishra saying that Adil had always appeared polite and professional, showing no signs of suspicious activity.

A powerful blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 left 12 people dead and more than 20 injured. The incident came days after a "white-collar terror module", allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was busted in Faridabad and Haryana.

Eight people, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested in the case, and large quantities of explosives were recovered during raids.