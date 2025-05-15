HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pahalgam: India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front

Pahalgam: India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front

By Yoshita Singh
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 15, 2025 09:24 IST

x

An Indian delegation met top officials of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba proxy, as a UN-listed terror outfit for its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

IMAGE: Students hold candles and posters during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack.

"An Indian technical team, which is in New York, is interacting today (Wednesday) with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN.

 

"They will also be meeting with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED)," sources told PTI.

The development comes in the wake of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'
'Thank You, Modiji For Saving My Sindoor'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Army destroys Live Pakistani Shells in India-Pak border area2:27

Army destroys Live Pakistani Shells in India-Pak border area

Watch: India test fires 'drone killer' Bhargavastra2:30

Watch: India test fires 'drone killer' Bhargavastra

Watch: Trump's grand entry into Qatar's Lusail Palace1:06

Watch: Trump's grand entry into Qatar's Lusail Palace

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD