Packed Calendar, Big Diplomatic Moves

Since June, India's ministry of external affairs has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and key trade delegations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the India-UK CEOs Forum in Mumbai, October 9, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday while Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also serves as his country's minister of industry and trade, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a similar three-day engagement.

At the same time, New Delhi is preparing for a string of high-level visits, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first week of December, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty later this week.

IMAGE: Modi with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi, October 11, 2025. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

India's busy outreach comes at a time when the global environment is shifting -- following US President Donald Trump's imposition of stiff tariffs on India and other countries -- and as New Delhi seeks to project its position on global trade and security matters following Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand meets Modi in New Delhi, October 13, 2025. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a dozen foreign visits since June, underscoring India's push to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral ties.

In June, Modi visited Canada, where the two countries agreed to 'reset' their strained ties, followed by stops in Cyprus and Croatia from June 15 to 19.

He embarked on an eight-day tour from July 2 to 9, one of his longest since 2014, covering five nations -- Brazil, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Namibia, and Ghana.

Later in July, Modi visited the United Kingdom to sign the bilateral free trade agreement on July 24, and also travelled to the Maldives. By the end of August, he was in Japan for a bilateral visit and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hands over five ambulances as a goodwill gesture to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, October 10, 2025. Photograph: @DrSJaishankarX/ANI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made two trips to the United States since June, including to attend the UN General Assembly in late September.

He has also travelled to Russia, China, France, and Belgium, where he met the EU leadership in Brussels.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, October 15, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has visited China, Australia, Morocco, and Mozambique in recent months.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval has undertaken trips to China and Russia, and on Wednesday landed in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic for strategic consultations.

Visits of dignitaries to India since August August 4-8: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

August 18-19: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

September 2-4: Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

September 3-6: Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

October 8-9: UK PM Keir Starmer

October 9 to 16: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

October 12-14: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand

October 15-17: Brazil Vice President Geraldo Alckmin

October 16-18: Sri Lankan PM Harini Aamarasuriya Forthcoming visits Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first week of December

Australian PM Anthony Alabanese likely in November

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva early next year

French President Emmanuel Macron in February

