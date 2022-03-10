News
Owaisi's AIMIM again fails to make a mark in UP polls

Owaisi's AIMIM again fails to make a mark in UP polls

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 19:17 IST
Most of the candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have not been able to cross the 5,000-mark in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to poll trends on Thursday.

IMAGE: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting in Ballia, March 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed.

 

AIMIM candidate Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 1,368 votes; Umair Madni in Deoband 3,145 votes; Abhayraj in Jaunpur 1,340 votes; Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt 754 votes; Salman in Lucknow Central 463 votes; Rashid in Moradabad 1,266 votes; Mohid Fargani 1,771 votes from Moradabad Rural; and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 2,405 votes, the Election Commission website showed at 4 pm.

Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 2,116 votes in Nizamabad; Mohammed Intezar 2,642 votes in Muzaffarnagar; Mohammed Rafique 1,363 votes in Sandila; Irfan 4,886 votes in Tanda; Yor Mohammed 571 votes in Sirathu; and Rashid Jameel got 1,747 votes in Bahraich, it showed.

The AIMIM had claimed to have fielded candidates in 100 seats for the UP assembly elections, with a focus on constituencies where the Muslim community is in majority.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Owaisi's party had contested from 38 seats and in 37 seats its candidates had forfeited their deposits. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
In Uttar Pradesh, AAP scores fewer votes than NOTA
UP relegates Mayawati's BSP to the margins
UP win makes presidential poll a cakewalk for Modi
People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi
Krrish, Ravi in Asian Youth & Junior Boxing final
Shootout At Hazratbal
Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine
The War Against Coronavirus

