In Uttar Pradesh, AAP scores fewer votes than NOTA

In Uttar Pradesh, AAP scores fewer votes than NOTA

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 19:03 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has not only failed to win a single seat in the Uttar Pradesh polls, even its vote share was less than NOTA, with a senior party leader saying the 2022 elections were all about taking the party's idea to the people of the state.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh being garlanded during the Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign, Lucknow, February 21 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The party had a vote share of 0.35 per cent, even less than NOTA (none of the above) option, which had polled 0.69 per cent of the total votes counted till 6.45 pm, the Election Commission's data showed.

 

AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said, "The election in UP was about the presence of AAP, taking the idea of AAP to the people, taking the policies of Arvind Kejriwal ji to every village."

"We have to move forward accepting the challenges without stopping or getting tired,” Singh was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Uttar Pradesh unit of AAP.

Meanwhile, Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was buoyed by AAP's win in Punjab, where his party is set to form the government after a thumping victory in the assembly polls.

Celebrations also began at AAP offices in Uttar Pradesh, with party workers in places like Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar sharing sweets. 

Source: PTI
 
