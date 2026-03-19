HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Over 800 Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan

Over 800 Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 23:54 IST

x

Amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, India has successfully evacuated nearly 880 of its citizens from Iran, utilising routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring their safe return home.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively monitoring the West Asia situation, prioritising the safety and security of Indian citizens in the region.
  • Approximately 280 pilgrims out of 284 who travelled to Iran have returned to India through Armenia, with the remaining expected to arrive soon.
  • The MEA's Control Room, established on March 4, remains operational, providing support to Indian nationals affected by the conflict.
  • Since February 28, around 280,000 passengers have returned to India from the West Asia region, highlighting the scale of the evacuation efforts.

Nearly 880 Indian nationals, including students who had been stranded in Iran due to the conflict in West Asia, have started to return to India through Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

At the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said, of the 284 pilgrims who had gone to Iran, about 280 have returned via Armenia, and three-four of them are expected to arrive in a couple of days.

 

"Some people do not register with the Indian Embassy. So, our estimate was that about 9,000 people were there (in Iran). Many of the students had returned before the strikes began. And recently, nearly 882 Indian nationals, including students, people from the business community, and pilgrims, had gone from India," he said.

Jaiswal was asked for an update on Indian nationals in Iran who wish to return to the country.

"These 882 Indian nationals, via Armenia and Azerbaijan, are expected to return, some have returned. A total of 772 are returning via Armenia, and through Azerbaijan, 110, out of whom, some have returned, while others are coming back," he said.

He also said that the MEA's Control Room set up on March 4 here remains fully functional, supporting the needs of the Indian nationals.

Jaiswal said the number of calls or emails has reduced significantly. The issues of people getting stranded have been largely addressed, and calls and emails have gone down significantly, and helplines in the Indian embassies in various countries in the region are working 24x7, he added.

The MEA spokesperson further said, "We have a large number of students, including girl students from Kashmir who are getting medical education in Iran. We had issued an advisory, we had told everybody to get in touch with the Embassy before crossing the Azerbaijan border, so they could help them in crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border."

India's response to the West Asia conflict

As the conflict in West Asia widened with global ramifications, India on Thursday said the situation has been a "testing time", not just for the country, but the entire global community.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

The West Asia conflict has stretched into three weeks, with an Israeli attack on Iran's strategic gas fields of South Pars resulting in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in several Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan, triggering global concerns.

Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

"Yes, it has been a testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders," Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, earlier in the day.

Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, told reporters at the inter-ministerial briefing that the MEA continues to "closely monitor" the developments in the Gulf and the wider West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remaining the highest priority.

Since February 28, around 2.8 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

West Asia conflict: 170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
West Asia conflict: 170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
India shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran
India shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran
1,000 Indians still in Iran: MEA to Parl panel
1,000 Indians still in Iran: MEA to Parl panel
Indian students start leaving Iran, 1st batch to depart today
Indian students start leaving Iran, 1st batch to depart today
Centre evacuates fresh batch of 290 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan from Iran
Centre evacuates fresh batch of 290 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan from Iran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of Chaitra Navratri1:01

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of...

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO